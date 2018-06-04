Technology gains drive Nasdaq composite to all-time high

US stocks have risen for the second consecutive day with technology companies, retailers and household goods companies in the lead.

Indexes of technology companies and smaller, more US-focused companies both hit all-time highs.

Major technology companies including Google’s parent company Alphabet made big gains, while Apple rose as it previewed new features and software updates at its Worldwide Developers Conference.

Microsoft edged higher after it said it will buy the coder platform GitHub, while new privacy concerns weighed on shares of Facebook.

Retailers including Target, Walmart and Under Armour rallied, as did Amazon. Energy companies fell as the price of oil continued to slide.

After an up and down week last week, the S&P 500 index, a market benchmark used by many index funds, is on its first winning streak in three weeks.