The Queen's Coronation in Colour: Special footage brought together for ITV documentary

It might have been a typically cool and grey British summer’s day, but the colour of the Queen’s coronation in 1953 is revealed tonight in a new documentary.

ITV has brought together the best colour footage of that June day in 1953 when the country stopped to watch the Queen travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for her coronation.

Queen Elizabeth had already been the Head of State since the death of her father the previous year, but this was the moment tens of millions of people gathered around small television sets to watch the event happen live for the first time.

Those sets were of course in black and white, but colour film does exist of the day and it’s all been brought together for this programme.

The streets of the capital were also lined with crowds and the Queen’s cousin, Prince Michael of Kent (like her he is a grandchild of King George V and Queen Mary) describes how those crowds watched the carriage procession.