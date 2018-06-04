Trump: I have absolute right to pardon myself

US President Donald Trump has asserted his presidential power and escalated his efforts to discredit the special counsel Russia probe, declaring he has the “absolute right” to pardon himself. Mr Trump’s comments on Twitter came a day after lawyer Rudy Giuliani played down the possibility that the president could pardon himself, suggesting he might have that authority but would be unwise to use it. “Pardoning himself would be unthinkable and probably lead to immediate impeachment,” Mr Giuliani, a member of Mr Trump’s legal team, told NBC’s Meet The Press. “And he has no need to do it, he’s done nothing wrong.”

On Twitter, Mr Trump said: “As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?” He then again decried special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe as a “never ending Witch Hunt”. Mr Trump later added that the “appointment of the Special Councel is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL! Despite that, we play the game because I, unlike the Democrats, have done nothing wrong!” The president’s legal team has made clear that it will combat any effort to force the president to give evidence in front of a grand jury. Mr Giuliani underscored one of the main arguments in a newly unveiled letter sent by Mr Trump’s lawyers to Mr Mueller back in January: A president cannot be given a grand jury subpoena as part of the investigation into foreign meddling in the 2016 election. But Mr Giuliani, in a series of television interviews, broke with one of their bolder arguments in the letter that a president could not have committed obstruction of justice because he has ultimate authority over any federal investigation.

Rudy Giuliani Credit: Rudy Giuliani