Turning murky overnight, generally fine but fresher tomorrow.

Showers will fade through the evening to leave a mostly dry night, however low cloud, mist and fog will spread across eastern and central parts. The west and northwest may remain clearer and locally chilly. Otherwise it will be mild.

After a cloudy start, many will become brighter through Tuesday with warm sunny spells, although feeling fresher in northeasterly winds. Northern Ireland may see the odd thunderstorm late afternoon.

Mostly fine Wednesday, but cloudy in eastern and northeastern parts. Perhaps turning more humid in the south Thursday and Friday, with some heavy, thundery showers here. Isolated showers possible elsewhere.