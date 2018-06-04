US urges China to release Tiananmen crackdown death toll

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has urged China to disclose the details of people killed, detained or missing during the Chinese military’s crackdown in Tiananmen Square 29 years ago.

Mr Pompeo marked Monday’s anniversary of the suppression of the Beijing demonstrations on June 4, 1989, saying: “We remember the tragic loss of innocent lives.

“We join others in the international community in urging the Chinese government to make a full public accounting of those killed, detained or missing.”

He cited the Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo, who wrote in his 2010 Nobel Peace Prize speech, delivered in absentia: “The ghosts of June 4 have not yet been laid to rest.”