Veteran runner completes Northern Ireland park run challenge inside Magilligan Prison

A veteran runner has completed the last of 22 parkruns across Northern Ireland, completing the final event at Magilligan Prison.

Tommy Fee, 77, crossed the finish line at the Lower Drummans event at the Co Londonderry prison in 26:51 minutes.

The retired teacher from Banbridge joined inmates and prison staff for the five-kilometre run, which is held within the prison grounds each week.

He said: “This is my first visit to a prison and I am so impressed by the work of the staff and how they are supporting those in their care.

“It has been such an uplifting and positive experience and I have met some really good people today.”