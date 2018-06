Walk briskly for 10 minutes a day to stay healthy, experts say

Adults should walk briskly for 10 minutes a day to stay healthy rather than focusing on distance or the quantity of steps, health officials have said.

New guidance from Public Health England (PHE) and the Royal College of GPs suggests just 10 minutes of brisk walking a day is an easy way for adults to introduce more moderate intensity physical activity into their day and reduce their risk of early death by up to 15%.

In England, one in five middle-aged adults are physically inactive, meaning they do less than 30 minutes of physical activity a week, according to PHE.

Not having enough time is cited as the main reason (31%), followed by not feeling motivated (27%) and being too tired (25%).

The official recommendation is for adults to carry out at least 150 minutes a week of moderate to vigorous physical activity, which has been linked to health benefits including a lowered risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and some cancers.

But the PHE poll found half (50%) of the adults questioned thought more than 240 minutes of exercise a week is required to see general health benefits.

One in seven (15%) thought more than 420 minutes a week is needed, amounting to an hour a day.