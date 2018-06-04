Watchdog ‘deeply concerned’ by impact of data misuse on democracy

Britain’s data watchdog has told the European Parliament she is “deeply concerned” about the impact on democracy of the misuse of social media users’ personal information. Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham told an MEPs’ inquiry into the Cambridge Analytica affair that legal systems had failed to keep up with the rapid and unforeseen development of the internet. Ms Denham said that her office’s investigation, triggered by allegations of misuse of Facebook users’ personal data, was “unprecedented in its scale” and thought to be the largest undertaken by any data protection authority in the world.

MEPs on the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs heard that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) investigation covered potential criminal and civil breaches involving more than 30 organisations and dozens of individuals, including social media companies, data brokers, analytical firms, academic institutions and political parties and campaign groups. More than 40 investigators are working full-time on the ICO probe, backed up by around 20 external legal and forensic digital recovery experts, and have already seized hundreds of terabytes of information on servers and computers. As well as pursuing specific allegations – many relating to the use of data in the UK’s 2016 EU referendum – the ICO is aiming to produce a report by the end of this month on the regulatory and legislative reforms needed to respond to the challenges of targeted online advertising.

