What the papers say – June 4

A revolution in breast cancer treatment, an overhaul of counter-terror policing and overseas doctors’ visas are among the reports topping the agenda for Monday’s papers.

Nearly all the fronts carry images from Sunday’s remembrance service in memory of the victims of the London Bridge terror attack.

The Daily Mirror, The Independent and the i lead on major research that will see up to 5,000 breast cancer patients a year spared chemotherapy after the gruelling treatment was found to be avoidable in many cases.