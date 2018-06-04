Who is BGT winner Lost Voice Guy?

Lee Ridley wowed judges and viewers at home to win Britain’s Got Talent. But who is the comic known as Lost Voice Guy?

The 37-year-old funnyman, from Consett near Newcastle, has cerebral palsy, using a machine called a Lightwriter to speak. But his disability did not stand in the way of his hilarious stand-up act, in which he uses pre-recorded sentences on a computer, becoming the first comedian to win the show in its 12-series history.

He studied journalism at the University of Central Lancashire and worked for Sunderland City Council’s communications team, the BBC and local newspapers including the Sunday Sun and the Evening Chronicle. Ridley now works as a full-time comedian. He caught his first big break at the Edinburgh Fringe festival, where he first performed in 2013. A year later, he scooped the BBC new comedy award, previously won by comedy legends Alan Carr and Peter Kay. On the back of the prize, Ridley earned a BBC Radio 4 sitcom, Ability.

