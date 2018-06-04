Woman's immune cells used to 'eliminate' advanced breast cancer

A woman appears to have been cured of advanced drug-resistant breast cancer after doctors harnessed her own immune system to fight the disease. Doctors in the US adopted an experimental approach combining two different forms of immunotherapy after conventional hormone treatments and chemotherapy failed. The outcome was extraordinary, leading to “complete durable regression” of the rapidly spreading cancer that was growing in the patient’s liver. Writing in the journal Nature Medicine, the research team said the unnamed 49-year-old woman had been disease free for almost two years. British experts described the study as “fascinating and exciting” even though it reported on just one patient.

Experts praised the result as 'fascinating and exciting'. Credit: PA

The patient had spent 10 years without cancer after having her left breast removed. But then the disease returned with a vengeance and failed to respond to multiple hormonal and chemotherapy treatments. As well as spreading to her liver, the recurrent disease also established itself in the woman’s right breast. A US team from the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland, identified immune system T-cells within the cancerous breast tissue that were able to recognise and target four mutant tumour proteins. The immune cells, known as tumour-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs), were removed from the patient, multiplied under laboratory conditions and injected back into the bloodstream in large numbers. In addition the scientists deployed one of a range of new immunotherapy drugs called “checkpoint inhibitors” designed to overcome a cancer’s ability to shield itself from the immune system.

Immune cells were removed from the patient and injected back into her. Credit: PA