Boy, 16, escapes on bus after ‘horrific’ Tower Hamlets hammer attack

A 16-year-old boy was hit several times over the head with a claw hammer before getting on to a bus to avoid being assaulted further, police said.

Scotland Yard said the “horrific” attack nearly left the school pupil unconscious due to blood loss after he was confronted at a bus stop on Poplar Park, East India Dock Road, in Tower Hamlets.

The victim, who needed five stitches in the back of his head, was able to get on to a bus while passengers prevented the assailant from boarding.