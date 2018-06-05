Charles meets longest-lasting milkman in the west at Palace garden party

The Prince of Wales has hailed a milkman who has not missed a morning round for 50 years at a Buckingham Palace party. In order not to ruin the unbroken run, dedicated Martin Court dashed from his delivery in Wales to make it to London on Tuesday in his first trip to the capital. Mr Court, 69, said he first entered the trade at 18 and had worked seven days a week every day of the year, bar Christmas, ever since – and has no plans to retire.

Royal Garden Party Credit: Charles, Camilla and the Princess Royal

“I’ve worked for 50 years, I’ve never had a holiday, I’ve never been anywhere,” Mr Court said he told customers in the Llanover private estate in Monmouthshire. “The next thing you know, I had a letter from the Queen inviting me to the garden party. We were absolutely shocked.” Mr Court drove from Abergavenny with his wife Pauline, 61, after rising at 3.30am for his round to make the palace garden party, attended by around 8,000 members of the public invited for their service to society. He said he discussed recycling with Charles, who was “very interested” to hear people are returning containers to the milkman after being outraged at plastic waste blighting the oceans. Also among the crowd was Karen Gibson, the Kingdom Choir conductor praised for her performance at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding.

Royal Garden Party Credit: Charles, conductor Karen Gibson and her mother