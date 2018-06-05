Christine Lampard stalker faces jail after ‘very nasty’ tweets

A man who pleaded guilty to stalking TV presenter Christine Lampard faces jail after sending her “very nasty” tweets, a judge has said. Christof King, 39, of Mowbray Road, Brent, in north west London, pleaded guilty to stalking last week, but he disputed the sending of the tweets. King, who wanted career advice from Lampard, sent tweets and letters and turned up at her house on more than one occasion, causing her to hide in a bedroom with the housekeeper.

After a Newton hearing on the matter of the tweets, Judge Robin Johnson ruled on Tuesday at Isleworth Crown Court that King did indeed send tweets to Lampard. He said: “There is clear evidence that he has delusional tendencies. “In my judgment I accept that Mrs Lampard is truthful and accurate. “I accept that she received tweets from ChristofKing in 2015 and that these included some very nasty remarks. “It follows that I reject the defendant’s account. I am satisfied that having been blocked and having felt frustrated by the repeated non engagement with him by letter or tweet that he found the only way of engagement was by repeated visits to the house. “Having come to these conclusions and taking into account all the evidence and submissions that I have heard I am sure that the Crown’s version of events is accurate and accordingly I reject the basis of plea.” The judge said he would consider Lampard’s assessment of the tweets – which she described as “dark” – an understatement. “He is clearly someone who swings in mood during the course of a letter for instance,” he said of King. “I don’t rule out a sentence of imprisonment,” the judge added.

Christof King court case Credit: Christof King