Comedian Michael McIntyre ‘fine’ after being robbed by moped thugs

Comedian Michael McIntyre is doing “fine”, his wife has said, after he was robbed by a gang of hammer-wielding thieves on mopeds.

Kitty McIntyre said the comic was OK as she left their house in leafy north-west London with one of the couple’s children on Tuesday morning in a silver Range Rover.

Asked how the funnyman was doing, she replied “fine”, before driving away.

And asked if they were concerned about the family’s safety, she replied: “No.”

McIntyre, 42, was robbed by a gang while he waited to pick up his children from school.

The windows of his black Range Rover were smashed and he was reportedly forced to hand over a Rolex watch.

McIntyre had been waiting in his vehicle to collect his sons in Golders Green in north London when he was attacked by two males.