Corbyn attacks DUP after it insists Westminster does not meddle on abortion

Jeremy Corbyn has hit out at the DUP after it insisted Westminster should not meddle with Northern Ireland’s strict abortion regime. As the Commons was holding an emergency debate on termination laws, the Labour leader insisted Parliament had a responsibility to respect human rights standards. DUP leader Arlene Foster has said that abortion is a devolved matter and should only be dealt with by the Northern Ireland Assembly, which is currently suspended.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Corbyn said: “I would say very politely to Arlene Foster, you were elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly, maybe you should play your part in ensuring that Assembly functions and we get a devolved administration working in Northern Ireland. “In the absence of it, then clearly the UK Parliament has responsibility to adhere to human rights standards, and there is a Supreme Court decision coming on Thursday. “Labour’s position has always been that abortion rights should be extended, without fear or favour, across the whole of the UK.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.