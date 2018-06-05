Council leader supports bid to jail anti-tree felling protesters, court told

An attempt by Sheffield City Council to jail anti-tree felling protesters for breaching an injunction has the support of the authority’s democratically elected leader, a judge has been assured. Mr Justice Males stopped a hearing at the High Court in Sheffield so lawyers could give him a clear yes/no answer to his questions about whether the legal action against four protesters has the support of council leader Julie Dore. At the beginning of a hearing expected to last up to three days, the judge told the barrister representing the council, Yaaser Vanderman, that he had read in the newspapers that there was currently a moratorium on the controversial street tree-felling programme which brought daily clashes to some of Sheffield leafiest suburbs.

Tree felling in Sheffield Credit: Tree felling in Sheffield

The judge told the court: “This is a serious application. The council is seeking to commit Sheffield citizens to prison for contempt.” He said: “I would like to be reassured that this application is brought on the instructions of democratically elected councillors.” The judge said: “Is this application brought with the instruction of the leader of the council? It seems to me to be an odd thing if I’m being asked to send people to prison unless you can give me a clear yes to that question.” After a break, Mr Vanderman returned to court to tell the judge he had spoken to a senior council official who said he had spoken to Mrs Dore and had told him: “She positively agreed that proceedings should be brought.”

Huntingdon Elm in Sheffield Credit: Huntingdon Elm in Sheffield