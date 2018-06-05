Emily Maitlis: I had enormous sympathy for Theresa May over Grenfell

The Prime Minister was questioned by the BBC presenter in the aftermath of the atrocity.

Emily Maitlis has said she had sympathy for Theresa May when she interviewed her about the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy, despite giving her a tough time.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Maitlis, who volunteered by sorting donations before presenting Newsnight from the scene, said of the interview: “Friends told me it was the angriest they had ever seen me.”

She told Radio Times magazine: “Let me say here, for the record, that actually I had enormous sympathy for Theresa May that day.

“She looked spent and exhausted a week after a failed election, a summer of terrorism and tragedy on this inconceivable scale.

“The reason I went so hard that day was because – I think – I had heard and seen the anger first hand. This was no longer an intellectual exercise.”

She added: “Survivors were turning up, shell-shocked and looking for someone to tell them what to do, where to go. There were very few people in authority there.