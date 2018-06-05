EU court backs residency rights for gay couple in Romania

The European Court of Justice in Luxembourg has ruled that a gay Romanian-American couple are entitled to the same residency rights as other married couples in the European Union.

Romanian Adrian Coman and his American husband Claibourn Robert Hamilton have fought a six-year legal battle to get their 2010 marriage in Belgium legally recognised in Romania.

The court ruled that EU members “may not obstruct the freedom of residence” of EU citizens by refusing to grant residence for the same-sex spouse.

However, members retain “the freedom whether or not to authorise marriage between persons of the same sex”.

The ruling has implications for tens of thousands of same-sex couples in Romania, Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Lithuania and Latvia, which do not currently offer legal protection to same-sex couples.

Mr Coman, a 46-year-old gay rights’ activist, said he was overwhelmed by the ruling.

“Today’s decision means that I can finally look in the eyes of any Romanian or EU clerk with the certainty we are a family and the state recognises what we are,” he said.