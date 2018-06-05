Former EDL leader Tommy Robinson tapped into public unease, MPs told

Justice Minister Lucy Frazer responded saying: “It’s a very important issue and I’m very happy to discuss the matter with him.”

Sir Desmond Swayne, who was formerly David Cameron’s parliamentary private secretary, quizzed ministers over whether they “understand the level of public unease in to which Tommy Robinson tapped”.

Former EDL leader Tommy Robinson tapped into public unease, a Tory former minister has claimed.

Robinson was jailed for contempt of court after he used social media to broadcast details of a trial which is subject to blanket reporting restrictions.

Leeds Crown Court heard how Robinson filmed himself and people involved in the case, in footage that was watched around 250,000 times within hours of being posted on Facebook.

Robinson, who was listed by his real name Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon on court documents, was sentenced to 13 months in jail on the same day as his arrest.

He was given 10 months in jail for contempt of court, and an additional three months for beaching a previous suspended sentence.