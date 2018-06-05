Government ‘set to make Heathrow third runway decision’

Campaigners have reacted with concern to reports the Government will give the go-ahead for a third runway at Heathrow on Tuesday.

The divisive issue is said to be on the agenda when the Prime Minister chairs a meeting of ministers on the Cabinet’s economic sub-committee on Tuesday morning.

The committee is expected to sign off the Airports National Policy Statement (NPS) before putting it before the full Cabinet for approval, BBC News reports.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling is likely to then make a statement to MPs, who are expected to be given a vote on the NPS in the coming weeks.

Proponents of building a third runway at the major hub say it is the best option to increase capacity and boost the national economy while being cost-effective.

However critics warn the plan is “expensive and complex” and bad for the environment, while one group hinted legal action may be taken against the Department for Transport (DfT) over its “dodgy” handling of the process.