Grenfell cladding promoted rather than resisted spread of fire, inquiry told

Fires involving flammable cladding have become the “archetypal form of mass fire disaster” since the turn of the century, a lawyer has told the Grenfell Tower public inquiry. Stephanie Barwise QC said the 2016 refurbishment transformed the high-rise from “virtually incombustible concrete” into a structure wrapped with material that could go up in flames “more quickly than dropping a match into a barrel of petrol”. She said incidents including the Knowsley Heights fire in 1991, Garnock Court fire in 1999, and the Lakanal House fire of 2009, should have informed the London Fire Brigade’s contingency planning.

Tower block fire in London Credit: Grenfell Tower

Ms Barwise, representing survivors and the bereaved, said: “Since the turn of the century, both internationally and in the UK, fires involving external cladding systems have become the archetypal form of mass fire disaster. “This fact put construction and fire engineering professionals on notice of the imperative to develop their risk assessment systems accordingly, and also ought to have informed London Fire Brigade contingency planning.” However, the inquiry heard that witness statements from more than 250 firefighters revealed it was a blaze beyond the LFB’s “operational contemplation”.

