Guatemala volcano death toll up to 65 and expected to rise

The death toll from the eruption of Guatemala’s Volcano of Fire has risen to 65 and is expected to go higher after the disaster caught residents of remote mountain hamlets off guard. Using shovels and diggers, emergency workers dug through the debris and mud on smouldering terrain still hot enough to melt shoe soles a day after the volcano exploded in a hail of ash, smoke and molten rock. Bodies were coated with thick ash and rescuers were forced to use sledgehammers to break through the roofs of houses buried in debris up to their rooflines to try to see if anyone was trapped inside. In the afternoon, Fanuel Garcia, director of the National Institute of Forensic Sciences, said 62 bodies had been recovered and 13 of those had been identified. Guatemala’s national disaster agency later raised the toll to 65.

“It is very difficult for us to identify them because some of the dead lost their features or their fingerprints” from the red-hot flows, Mr Garcia said. “We are going to have to resort to other methods… and if possible take DNA samples to identify them.” Hilda Lopez said her mother and sister were still missing after the slurry of hot gas, ash and rock roared into her village of San Miguel Los Lotes, just below the mountain’s flanks. “We were at a party, celebrating the birth of a baby, when one of the neighbours shouted at us to come out and see the lava that was coming,” the woman said. “We didn’t believe it, and when we went out the hot mud was already coming down the street.” “My mother was stuck there, she couldn’t get out,” said Ms Lopez.

Her husband, Joel Gonzalez, said his father had also been unable to escape and was believed to be “buried back there, at the house”. Guatemalan authorities say they had been closely monitoring the Volcano of Fire, one of Central America’s most active, after activity picked up at around 6am local time on Sunday. The volcano has registered a number of minor eruptions over the years, and no evacuations were ordered as scientific experts reported the activity was decreasing. Guatemala’s disaster agency, Conred, issued a number of standard precautions, advising people to wear protective face masks, clean their rooftops of ash once the eruption was over and cover any food and water intended for human consumption. Guatemala City’s international airport was closed due to the danger to planes. Conred spokesman David de Leon said that around 2pm local time the volcano registered a new, more powerful explosion. Soon, searing flows of lava, ash and rock mixed with water and debris were gushing down the volcano’s flanks, blocking roads and burning homes. “It travelled much faster. It arrived in communities right when the evacuation alerts were being sent out,” Mr de Leon said.

