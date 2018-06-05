Heathrow’s third runway given go-ahead by ministers

A third runway at Heathrow Airport has been given the go-ahead by the Cabinet, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling announced. The divisive project was approved at a meeting of ministers on the Cabinet’s economic sub-committee. MPs will be given a vote on the scheme by early July.

Mr Grayling told the Commons: “Today I am laying before Parliament our final proposal for an Airports National Policy Statement (NPS) which signals our commitment to securing global connectivity, creating tens of thousands of local jobs and apprenticeships, and boosting our economy for future generations by expanding Heathrow Airport.” He added: “My department has met with local residents and fully understands their strength of feeling, but this is a decision taken in the national interest and based on detailed evidence.” Mr Grayling told MPs: “The time for action is now. Heathrow is already full and the evidence shows the remaining London airports won’t be far behind. Despite being the busiest two–runway airport in the world, Heathrow’s capacity constraints means that it is falling behind its global competitors, impacting the UK’s economy and global trading opportunities. “Expansion at Heathrow will bring real benefits across the country including a boost of up to £74 billion to passengers and the wider economy. This is a project with benefits which reach far beyond London.”

