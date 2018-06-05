Japanese tourists flock to stay at quirky Cotswolds B&B after it appears in hit anime show

Tourists come from far and wide to enjoy the beautiful country views of the Cotswolds.

But what Caron Cooper didn't expect, was for her small B&B to become a surprise holiday destination for Japanese tourists after a manga-style cartoon was made about her hotel.

Fosse Farmhouse in Wiltshire has become a must-see for many after a Japanese TV show called Kinmoza was created about it.

The two bedroom hotel is now in huge demand for anime fans who come to experience a taste of anime in real life.