Lawyers for Trump and ex-Apprentice contestant argue in court

Lawyers for US President Donald Trump have argued in court that a former Apprentice contestant should not be able to obtain information on his campaign’s discussions of other women who have also accused him of sexual misconduct.

The New York court hearing was the first since a Manhattan judge turned down Mr Trump’s bid to dismiss Summer Zervos’s defamation lawsuit or delay it until after his presidency.

Ms Zervos has sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies.

“It’s a defamation case,” Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz told Manhattan state Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Schecter.

As for information about other women who are not part of the case, “those claims, that evidence … is irrelevant”, he said.

Mariann Wang, a lawyer representing Ms Zervos, said outside court that the other women’s accusations were indeed relevant, adding: “It’s a defamation case, so we are required to prove the falsity of the statements, and his statements include statements about other women.”

Ms Zervos’s lawyers have issued subpoenas seeking a range of information about Mr Trump’s behaviour towards women, including any Apprentice material that features Ms Zervos or Mr Trump talking about her or discussing other female contestants in a sexual or inappropriate way.