Lifelike robots ‘unlikely’ in British homes soon, expert says

It is unlikely that lifelike robots, such as those from the hit TV show Humans, will inhabit our homes anytime soon.

Ben Russell, curator of mechanical engineering at the Science Museum in London, said he did not think the British public was ready to accept androids sharing their homes.

In the Channel 4 show Humans, anthropomorphic robots called Synths are the must-have gadgets for any household.

In Japan Robina, which can provide medical or nursing care or carry out household chores, has been developed by car giant Toyota, while android Kodomoroid can read the news and Pepper can respond to emotions.

“I’m sure if you took a robot like Robina and put it in a hospital in the UK, people would recoil and actively try and escape from the thing,” Mr Russell said.

“What is considered appropriate in different places varies an awful lot.

“We are quite happy with things when they look a bit human-like but as soon as they get too human-like, our happiness with it plunges through the floor.

“I think Kodomoroid is an explanation of that – it is too lifelike. It has human hair and eyebrows, which in Japan is considered to be a good thing but in Britain I think you would get a much different response.”