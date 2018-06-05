Man, 30, dies after boxing club shooting

A 30-year old man has been killed and two other men seriously injured after a shooting at a boxing club in Ireland. The attack happened at Bray Boxing Club in Co Wicklow at about 6.55am on Tuesday.

Gardai said the body of the man remains at the scene pending the arrival of the State Pathologist. The other two men, aged 35 and 57, who were injured in the incident, have been taken to hospital.

Gardai said a suspect fled the scene in a silver-coloured Volkswagen Caddy van with Northern Irish plates. They are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them. A technical examination of the area is being carried out by specialist officers. The boxing club was established by Peter Taylor, the father of Ireland’s world and Olympic champion boxer Katie Taylor. It is located at the harbour in Bray town. There was a heavy gardai presence at the scene on Tuesday as officers investigated the shooting.

Local Sinn Fein TD John Brady tweeted: “Absolutely shocking news coming from Bray Boxing club this morning. Another dark day for Bray.”

