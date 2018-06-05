Man dies after motorway collision between truck and car

A man in his 60s has died after a collision between a truck and a car on a motorway in Co Clare.

Gardai said the incident happened at 1.20pm on the M18 southbound, between junction 12 and junction 13, near Ennis.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, and was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The male truck driver was uninjured in the collision.

Gardai have asked anyone with information to contact Ennis garda station.