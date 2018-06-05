Manhunt as one-year-old boy and woman left fighting for life after double stabbing in west London

A manhunt is under way after a woman and baby were stabbed in west London.

The woman, in her 30s, and a one-year-old boy were found with stab injuries at a residential address in the London Borough of Hounslow on Monday evening.

The Metropolitan Police said the boy remains in a critical condition, while the woman’s injures are not life-threatening.

Police and paramedics were called to Swinfield Close in Hanworth at 7.12pm following a report concerning residents’ safety.

At the scene they found the woman and child suffering knife wounds and the pair were rushed to hospital in west London by the Air Ambulance Service.