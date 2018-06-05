Miss America drops swimsuit competition

The Miss America Organisation is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants on their appearance.

The competition began nearly 100 years ago in Atlantic City, New Jersey, as a bathing beauty contest designed to keep tourists coming to the seaside resort in the weekend after Labour Day.

But it has run into resistance to the swimsuit, and to a lesser extent, evening gown competitions that had come to be seen by some as outdated.

An email scandal last December in which former Miss America officials denigrated the intelligence, appearance and sex lives of former title winners led to a shake-up at the top, and the group’s top three leadership positions are now held by women.

Gretchen Carlson, a former Miss America who is head of the organisation’s board of trustees, made the announcement on Good Morning America.