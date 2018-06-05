Moped thugs ‘target comedian Michael McIntyre on the school run’

Comedian Michael McIntyre was robbed by a gang of hammer-wielding thieves on mopeds while he waited to pick up his children from school, it was reported.

The windows of the 42-year-old’s black Range Rover were smashed and he was reportedly forced to hand over a watch during the incident, witnesses said.

Mr McIntyre had been waiting in his vehicle to collect his sons in Golders Green in north London when he was attacked by two males.

Witnesses reported that the comedian tried to comfort his shaken sons in the aftermath of the attack.