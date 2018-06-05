Moth uses cyanide-based toxins to warn off predators, research suggests

A species of British moth uses cyanide-based toxins and bright red spots to warn off predators, new research suggests. Burnet moths, which are found in many parts of the UK including Cornwall, have a natural variation in their wing markings and scientists wanted to see whether that gave an indication of how toxic an individual moth might be. While smaller and paler red forewing markings were associated with more cyanide in females, size and brightness of wing colour were no guide to cyanide levels in males.

Scientists at the University of Exeter examined the wings of six-spot burnet moths using a model that can detect ultraviolet light, which is invisible to human eyes but visible to many of the birds that prey on moths. “Many animals use aposematism (warning colouration) to tell predators it would be better to find lunch elsewhere,” said study author Emmanuelle Briolat, of the University of Exeter.

