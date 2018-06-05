Motorists hit by worst monthly petrol price rise for 18 years

The average prices of both petrol and diesel have gone up every day since 22 April. Credit: PA

The price of petrol at the pumps rocketed by a “hellish” 6p a litre in May – the worst monthly rise for 18 years, the RAC has said. Unleaded shot up from 123.43p to 129.41p a litre, putting the cost of filling up a 55-litre family car at £71.18. The increase equalled £3.29 in just one month, data from RAC Fuel Watch shows.

The average price of diesel saw a slightly greater monthly increase of 6.12p per litre, from 126.27p to 132.39p, which was the second worst rise since the start of 2000. The cost of a tank of diesel for a family car became £3.37 more expensive during May at £72.81. The average prices of both petrol and diesel have gone up every day since 22 April, the motoring group said.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “May was a hellish month for motorists. “Sadly, they have been besieged by pump price rises for three months, with nearly 9p a litre being added to petrol since the beginning of March. “The rising oil price together with a weaker pound is a punitive combination for anyone that drives regularly.

