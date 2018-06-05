MP reveals ‘incredibly hard decision’ to have an abortion

A Conservative MP has revealed her “incredibly hard decision” to have a termination as she gave an emotional speech in the Commons.

Heidi Allen spoke of how she was ill when she made the decision to have an abortion, during a debate on reforming the law in Northern Ireland.

The South Cambridgeshire MP appeared emotional as she said: “I was ill when I made the incredibly hard decision to have a termination: I was having seizures every day, I wasn’t even able to control my own body, let alone care for a new life.”

She said abortion was a “hard and emotive topic”, and asked: “Northern Ireland is a devolved administration, so is it our business?”

She continued: “I am a modern, progressive woman in this country and I am proud that this country is my home.