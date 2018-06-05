Northern newspapers tell PM to get a grip on rail crisis

Newspapers across the north of England have joined forces to call on Theresa May to “get a grip” after chaos continued on the rail network.

Some 25 titles called on the Prime Minister to lead an emergency summit in Downing Street this week to find a solution to the crisis, and urged a review of rail franchising.

The group also demanded the trans-Pennine high-speed line is prioritised over London’s Crossrail II and devolution of more powers over transport.