Olympic champion Katie Taylor’s father Pete Taylor injured in Bray Boxing Club shooting in Ireland

The father of Olympic boxing gold medallist Katie Taylor has been injured during a shooting incident near Dublin.

Pete Taylor was at Bray Boxing Club in Co Wicklow training fighters shortly before 7am on Tuesday when the attack happened.

A 30-year-old man has been killed and a third man was injured, Irish police said.

The club was where Taylor – Ireland’s Olympic, European and World champion – began her career. She went on to win gold at London 2012.