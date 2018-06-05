Orangutan forest being logged despite Indonesian government’s vow

Environmentalists say a tropical forest that is home to critically endangered orangutans on Borneo island is being logged more than a year after Indonesia’s forestry and environment ministry ordered a halt to activity. Greenpeace said its investigations at the Sungai Putri forest showed a logging operation under way with at least six illegal settlements that operate at night and some in areas with orangutan nests. The 57,000-hectare (140,847-acre) forest, populated with as many as 1,200 orangutans, is testing the government’s ability to enforce its moratorium on drainage and exploitation of Indonesia’s extensive peatland forests, which was declared after massive dry season fires in 2015.

The fires, which destroyed 2.6 million hectares, highlighted the huge risks that pulp wood and palm oil companies have taken in draining swampy peatlands for industrial plantations, making them highly combustible. The latest investigation is the second revelation in less than a year that commercial exploitation of the forest continues. Photos and drone footage taken by activists in July showed an extensive drainage canal full of water, heavy earth-moving equipment on the land and planting of pulp wood tree seedlings despite an order in March from the Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya for the company responsible to cease operations. “This is a major embarrassment for the Indonesian government, which has consistently promised to protect Sungai Putri,” Greenpeace said in a statement. The ministry’s director-general of law enforcement and its director of environmental disputes did not respond to calls or text messages.

