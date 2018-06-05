Oxford and Cambridge’s diversity failure is staggering – Universities Minister

The Universities Minister has criticised Oxford and Cambridge for failing to enrol sufficient students who are black or from less privileged backgrounds, saying the situation is “staggering”.

Sam Gyimah said the elite universities had not done enough, and they should “take into account a broad range of factors” rather than just academic results in order to get more diverse intakes.

Mr Gyimah, who is black and studied at Oxford, told The Daily Telegraph: “It is staggering that we have the best minds in our universities and we still do not know what the best way is when it comes to applications.”

The minister also pointed out that academically-gifted children at disadvantaged schools lacked the coaching their more privileged peers receive to enter the institutions.