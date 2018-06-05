Palace thank you for 35,000 cards celebrating royal occasions

Royal fans have sent more than 35,000 letters in celebration of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding, Prince Louis’s birth and Princess Charlotte’s third birthday, Kensington Palace has said.

The three royal events came during a four-week spell and had well-wishers sending their regards with cards, with a number of schools posting handmade efforts.

Kensington Palace thanked all those who marked the royal occasions in a tweet featuring a picture of some of the items received.