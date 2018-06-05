Pilot of helicopter which crashed killing five should have turned back – inquest

A helicopter pilot should have turned back before he descended into low cloud brought on by a “complex weather system” in the Snowdonia mountains, an inquest has heard.

Company director Kevin Burke, 56, did not see the fast-approaching Rhinog Fawr Mountain and “inevitably” struck the side of it as he was killed instantly along with wife Ruth, 49, brothers Donald, 55, and Barry, 51, and sister-in-law Sharon, 48, who was married to Donald.

The family members, all from the Milton Keynes area, were heading to Dublin on the afternoon of March 29 last year for a surprise party.

A hearing at Caernarfon into their deaths was told that “very experienced” pilot Kevin Burke had set off in good conditions near their home but as they passed North Wales they came across thick cloud and turbulence.

The alarm was raised in the early evening when Mr Burke’s privately owned Twin Squirrel aircraft did not land at Dublin’s Weston Airport at 2.30pm as expected.

Their bodies were later found with the wreckage of the completely destroyed helicopter in the remote Rhinog mountains near Trawsfynydd.

Investigators concluded fellow company director Ruth was in the front passenger seat next to her husband, both from Hulcote, with property developer Donald and his wife, Sharon, both from Bletchley, and Barry, a self-employed property maintenance man, from Oldbrook, sat in the rear.