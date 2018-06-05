Poll finds lack of awareness over plastic pollution from clothes washing

Almost half of people do not know tiny plastics known as “microfibres” are released in their clothes wash and can end up in food, a survey suggests.

Some 44% of people do not realise that synthetic fabrics such as nylon, polyester or acrylic are plastics, or that plastic microfibres are released from clothing when they are washed, the poll for green charity Hubbub found.

Around two in five of those quizzed by Censuswide did not know microfibres from clothes could wash into rivers and oceans, and 44% were not aware they could end up in the seafood people are eating.

The awareness of microfibres and where they end up is much lower than for “microbeads”, another type of tiny pieces of plastic found in products such as sun cream and cleaning liquids.

Yet more than a third (35%) of tiny pieces of plastic or “microplastics” which go into the oceans come from washing textiles, and studies have found them in foods from mussels and table salt to honey and beer, Hubbub said.

There are concerns that plastic microfibres can absorb toxic chemicals and could have an effect on health, although the long-term health impacts of the fibres has yet to be fully established.

The survey also found 69% of those quizzed were concerned about the impact microfibres were having on ocean life, and 56% were concerned about the fact they or their family might be eating them.