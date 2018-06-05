Poll records new high in number of voters saying Brexit is wrong

Disagreement with Britain’s decision to quit the European Union has reached its highest point since the 2016 Brexit referendum, according to a new poll.

The YouGov survey found 47% of voters thought the decision to leave was wrong, against just 40% who said it was the right thing to do – the widest margin since the weekly survey began two years ago.

The findings come a week ahead of a series of crunch votes in the House of Commons, as Prime Minister Theresa May seeks to overturn changes to her flagship Brexit legislation introduced in the Lords.

Without an overall majority in the Commons, the PM is expected to spend the coming days trying to sweet-talk and strong-arm potential rebels who could inflict defeat on some of the Government’s key Brexit positions.

Mrs May’s decision to squeeze Commons consideration of the 15 Lords amendments to the EU (Withdrawal) Bill into a single 12-hour day on June 12 provoked an angry reaction on the opposition benches.

Labour industry spokeswoman Chi Onwurah branded it “astounding”, accusing the Government of “showing its contempt for democracy, our future economy and parliamentary sovereignty”, while the Scottish National Party’s Drew Hendry said the timetable was driven by “Tory self-interest”.