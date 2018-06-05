Ryanair urges EU to act on strikes after 1,100 flights cancelled

Budget airline Ryanair has called for “immediate” EU action to prevent a summer of travel chaos after it revealed more than 1,100 flights were cancelled last month due to air traffic control strikes, impacting over 200,000 customers.

The Dublin-based carrier said the flight cancellations were caused largely by the strike action in France and air traffic control (ATC) staff shortages, although it added that disruption from widespread thunderstorms last month were also partly to blame.

The flight cancellations compared with just 43 in May last year, it added.

Chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs said: “Regrettably over 200,000 Ryanair customers had their flights cancelled in May because of ATC strikes (mostly French), ATC staff shortages and thunderstorms.

“Ryanair calls for immediate EU Commission action to prevent more ATC strikes and staff shortages disrupting the travel plans of Europe’s consumers this summer.”