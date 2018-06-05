Suspect accused of stabbing 11-month-old baby named as manhunt continues

Police want to speak to Rehan Khan in connection with the stabbing of a baby and a woman. Credit: Met Police / PA

Police have named a man who is on the run suspected of stabbing an 11-month-old baby and a 32-year-old woman. Rehan Khan, 25, is accused of attempted murder after the baby boy was left in a critical condition in the attack in Feltham, west London, on Monday. The woman’s injuries were not life threatening. Members of the public have been advised not to approach Khan – who has links with areas including Hounslow, Isleworth, Newham, Slough and Hammersmith and Fulham – but instead to call 999 if he is seen.

Forensic officers at the scene in Feltham. Credit: PA

Police are trying to work out whether he was staying at the house in Swinfield Close where the attack took place. They say he is known to the victims. Officers and paramedics, including the air ambulance, were called to the home just after 7.10pm on Monday. Local Tim Stollery Tweeted: “As much as I like spotting the helicopters overhead, it can’t be a good thing seeing both @NPASRedhill G-POLF & @LDNairamb G-HMS in attendance over #Hanworth #Feltham #Oriel this evening. “Fingers crossed whoever might be on board makes a good recovery.” According to reports, officers flooded the area and pictures showed police dog handlers at the scene.

A policeman stands guard at the scene of the attack. Credit: PA

A large blood smear could be seen on the white wall at the entrance to the terrace house, which was cordoned off, and a police tent had been erected in the back yard. Myrtle Cantwell, 62, who has lived on the estate for 38 years, said: “The air ambulance was hovering and there was lots of police. “The police came by and banged on the door where it happened. The lady next door came out and ushered them in. “I could see the police vans and the sirens but I stayed indoors.” She said she did not know the family involved, but had seen the children playing outside in the sun.

A police cordon has been put in place where the attack took place. Credit: PA