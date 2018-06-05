Tech and retail firms rise edges US stocks higher

US stocks have finished mostly higher as weeks of up-and-down trading, much of it related to trade tensions, gave way to smaller moves.

Technology companies, retailers, and US-focused companies kept rising while banks fell with interest rates.

The market spent the day alternating between small gains and losses. Technology companies like Apple and eBay rose for a third straight day and the Nasdaq composite again set an all-time high.

The US labour department said job openings increased in April, which could help lead to higher pay and greater consumer spending.

Retailers climbed, and smaller ones fared especially well following some strong first-quarter results. Larger companies like Amazon and Macy’s also rose.

However, banks fell along with interest rates and health care companies also traded lower. Starbucks fell after it said long-serving chairman Howard Schultz is leaving the company.

The S&P 500 added 1.93 points, or 0.1%, to 2,748.80. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 13.71 points, or 0.1%, to 24,799.98. The Nasdaq composite rose 31.40 points, or 0.4%, to 7,637.86 and the Russell 2000 climbed 11.25 points, or 0.7%, to 1,664.63.

The Nasdaq, which includes a heavy weighting of technology companies, and the Russell, an index comprised of smaller and more US-focused companies, are at record highs. The S&P 500 is still 4% below the record it set on January 26, and the Dow will have to rally 7% to reach the mark it set the same day.