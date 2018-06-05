Tess Daly joins opening of Disney play area at Great Ormond Street Hospital

TV presenter Tess Daly joined patients and their families at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) for the unveiling of a new Disney play area for sick children.

The colourful, underwater-themed outdoor space, known as the Disney Reef and featuring children’s favourites Mickey Mouse, Goofy, Ariel and Finding Dory’s Hank, aims to provide somewhere young patients can have fun during their often lengthy stays.

Candace Livingstone, whose son Elliott spent what the hospital said was a record 400 days at GOSH on a mechanical Berlin Heart, said the special play area will become a haven for families.

Elliott, aged four, joined Daly to open the space.