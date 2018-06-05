The environmental challenges ahead for Heathrow's third runway

So the government has finally given its backing to a third runway at Heathrow. But now the mother of all balancing acts begins.

How do you accommodate 260,000 more aircraft and 45 million more passengers each year without breaching legally binding environmental targets?

The government has listened to the economic case for expansion. The airport's owners have argued the £18bn runway could benefit every family in Britain to the tune of £24,500 over its 60-year lifespan.

It has also been argued that our departure from the EU makes expansion all the more necessary to make Britain connected and competitive with the rest of the world.

That's not to mention thousands of jobs locally both during and after the construction phase.