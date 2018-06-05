Tributes paid as fashion designer Kate Spade dies aged 55

Chelsea Clinton has led the tributes to American fashion designer Kate Spade, who has died aged 55. Spade was found dead in her apartment in New York on Tuesday following an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said. The businesswoman was best known for the eponymous handbag brand she founded with her husband, Andy Spade, in 1993.

Author and activist Clinton, the daughter of former US president Bill Clinton, tweeted: “My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. “Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart.”

Journalist Guy Raz, who created the How I Built This podcast about entrepreneurship on which Spade appeared last year, said he is “totally shocked” to hear of her death. He tweeted: “She was an inspiration to me and to millions of @HowIBuiltThis listeners. “Thank you for everything you did for American fashion and entrepreneurship. One of my favourite interviews ever.”

Singer Josh Groban wrote: “RIP Kate Spade. Love to her family.” Plus-size model Tess Holliday tweeted: “Kate Spade & her brand have always been so kind to me the past couple years & I’m crushed to hear about her passing.” She added that her “heart goes out to her family & team today.” Officials said Spade’s death is an ongoing investigation. Born Katherine Noel Brosnahan, Spade gained a degree in journalism from Arizona State University in 1985 before moving to New York to join Mademoiselle magazine as a fashion editor the following year.

