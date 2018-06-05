Trump calls off Philadelphia Eagles visit over anthem dispute

US president Donald Trump has called off a visit by the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House, citing the dispute over whether NFL players must stand during the playing of the national anthem.

Mr Trump said in a statement that some members of the Super Bowl championship team “disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honour of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country”.

He said the team wanted to send a smaller delegation, but “the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better”.

Instead, Mr Trump said he would be hosting “a different type of ceremony”, featuring the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus, that “will honour our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem”.

It remains unclear exactly what prompted the change of plans.

The White House did not immediately response to questions about what had sparked the decision and why the circumstances were different from other events honouring winning teams, which some members have boycotted.

The Eagles did not respond immediately to requests for comment.